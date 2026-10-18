Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
7-year-old girl killed by Israeli fire in central Gaza, Hamas media outlets say; no comment from IDF
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas report that Masak al-Dalu, a 7-year-old girl, was shot dead by IDF troops near the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza this morning.
There is no comment from the IDF.
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