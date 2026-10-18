Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

7-year-old girl killed by Israeli fire in central Gaza, Hamas media outlets say; no comment from IDF

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:12 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas report that Masak al-Dalu, a 7-year-old girl, was shot dead by IDF troops near the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza this morning.

There is no comment from the IDF.

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