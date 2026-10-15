Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ concerts draw scrutiny over pledged proceeds for anti-Israel group

Jewish leaders and politicians in UK question concert promoter Live Nation’s vetting of Palestinian Youth Movement, whose UK branch reportedly defended Hamas hostage-taking on Oct. 7

By ToI Staff Today, 1:16 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, performs at the Goldencoast Rap Festival in Corcelles-les-Monts, near Dijon, central-eastern France, on August 30, 2026. (ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP)
US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, performs at the Goldencoast Rap Festival in Corcelles-les-Monts, near Dijon, central-eastern France, on August 30, 2026. (ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP)

American rapper Macklemore’s upcoming “Free Palestine” concerts in London, Paris and Dublin will benefit an activist group whose British branch reportedly defended the taking of hostages during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught on southern Israel.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, or PYM, is among the organizations listed on Macklemore’s social media posts as beneficiaries of the sold-out concerts later this month. Jewish community leaders and British politicians say they are demanding answers from concert promoter Live Nation over the group’s inclusion.

Although Macklemore’s announcement did not specify the British branch, PYM Britain separately acknowledged its partnership with the musician.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Macklemore on the Free Palestine Tour, alongside the many crucial organizations supporting our people back home,” the group wrote on social media.

Jeanine Hourani, a spokesperson for PYM’s British branch, previously described the taking of hostages by Hamas on Oct 7 as “legitimate” and “effective,” according to the Telegraph. Terrorists who took part in the October 7 atrocities killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251.

The Jewish Leadership Council said PYM’s inclusion as a beneficiary raised questions about Live Nation’s vetting of the group, noting it referred to October 7 as a “prison break” and used Hamas’s name for the attack — “Al-Aqsa Flood.” According to the Daily Mail, it also called the massacres “fundamentally just.”

“At a time of grave violence and threats against Jewish communities, it must also explain how it will protect Jewish audiences and staff from antisemitic incitement and harassment,” a Jewish Leadership Council spokesperson said.

Conservative UK lawmaker Rebecca Paul, the shadow culture secretary, said she also wanted answers to questions “about why they are helping to fund this particular organization, what checks they have undertaken and how the money will be used,” the British newspapers reported.

Lord Walney, a former British government adviser on political violence and disruption whose name is John Woodcock, reportedly described Macklemore’s concert as a “hate fest.”

“The Home Secretary must urgently clarify whether Macklemore’s presence in the UK is conducive to the public good,” he said.

Macklemore announced the “Free Palestine” concerts after being dropped from British singer Ed Sheeran’s US Loop tour after a performance at which he performed his anti-Israel protest song “Hind’s Hall,” which accuses Israel of apartheid and genocide. The rapper also showed footage from Gaza and images of Israeli soldiers.

Macklemore performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 5, 2026, as a screen behind him displays a message reading, “Holocaust survivor says stop the genocide in Gaza.” (Screenshot/X)

When he announced the events last month, he included a number of other groups that would benefit from the proceeds – “organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement” – including Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA and Jewish Voice for Peace.

Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore, whose name is Benjamin Haggerty, was made by tour promoter Messina Touring Group. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a prominent supporter of Israel and Jewish causes whose Gillette Stadium was on the tour itinerary, also acknowledged his role in booting Macklemore over concerns about antisemitism.

Agencies contributed to this report.

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.