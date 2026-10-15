Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ concerts draw scrutiny over pledged proceeds for anti-Israel group

American rapper Macklemore’s upcoming “Free Palestine” concerts in London, Paris and Dublin will benefit an activist group whose British branch reportedly defended the taking of hostages during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught on southern Israel.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, or PYM, is among the organizations listed on Macklemore’s social media posts as beneficiaries of the sold-out concerts later this month. Jewish community leaders and British politicians say they are demanding answers from concert promoter Live Nation over the group’s inclusion.

Although Macklemore’s announcement did not specify the British branch, PYM Britain separately acknowledged its partnership with the musician.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Macklemore on the Free Palestine Tour, alongside the many crucial organizations supporting our people back home,” the group wrote on social media.

Jeanine Hourani, a spokesperson for PYM’s British branch, previously described the taking of hostages by Hamas on Oct 7 as “legitimate” and “effective,” according to the Telegraph. Terrorists who took part in the October 7 atrocities killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The Jewish Leadership Council said PYM’s inclusion as a beneficiary raised questions about Live Nation’s vetting of the group, noting it referred to October 7 as a “prison break” and used Hamas’s name for the attack — “Al-Aqsa Flood.” According to the Daily Mail, it also called the massacres “fundamentally just.”

What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage. When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention. So we're going on tour. All proceeds will benefit organizations… pic.twitter.com/Eow5Lv1SCH Advertisement — Macklemore (@macklemore) September 24, 2026

“At a time of grave violence and threats against Jewish communities, it must also explain how it will protect Jewish audiences and staff from antisemitic incitement and harassment,” a Jewish Leadership Council spokesperson said.

Conservative UK lawmaker Rebecca Paul, the shadow culture secretary, said she also wanted answers to questions “about why they are helping to fund this particular organization, what checks they have undertaken and how the money will be used,” the British newspapers reported.

Lord Walney, a former British government adviser on political violence and disruption whose name is John Woodcock, reportedly described Macklemore’s concert as a “hate fest.”

“The Home Secretary must urgently clarify whether Macklemore’s presence in the UK is conducive to the public good,” he said.

Macklemore announced the “Free Palestine” concerts after being dropped from British singer Ed Sheeran’s US Loop tour after a performance at which he performed his anti-Israel protest song “Hind’s Hall,” which accuses Israel of apartheid and genocide. The rapper also showed footage from Gaza and images of Israeli soldiers.

Advertisement

When he announced the events last month, he included a number of other groups that would benefit from the proceeds – “organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement” – including Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA and Jewish Voice for Peace.

Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore, whose name is Benjamin Haggerty, was made by tour promoter Messina Touring Group. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a prominent supporter of Israel and Jewish causes whose Gillette Stadium was on the tour itinerary, also acknowledged his role in booting Macklemore over concerns about antisemitism.

Agencies contributed to this report.