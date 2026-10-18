Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Landmark Riyadh skyscraper orders tenants to work from home amid Houthi attacks
Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre skyscraper, one of the city’s major landmarks, orders its office tenants to work remotely “until further notice,” after repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
“Kindly refrain from attending the offices during this period,” the office management says in an email to tenants.
The mall at the foot of the 99-story building remains open.
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