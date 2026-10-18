Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Landmark Riyadh skyscraper orders tenants to work from home amid Houthi attacks

By AFP Today, 11:42 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
This picture taken on August 1, 2023 shows a view of the Kingdom Centre (L) skyscraper in Riyadh. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)
This picture taken on August 1, 2023 shows a view of the Kingdom Centre (L) skyscraper in Riyadh. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP)

Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre skyscraper, one of the city’s major landmarks, orders its office tenants to work remotely “until further notice,” after repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“Kindly refrain from attending the offices during this period,” the office management says in an email to tenants.

The mall at the foot of the 99-story building remains open.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.