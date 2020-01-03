EU chief says violence in Iraq ‘has to stop’

The president of the European Council, who represents EU leaders in Brussels, warns against further escalation in Iraq after US forces killed an Iranian general.

“The cycle of violence, provocations and retaliations which we have witnessed In Iraq over the past few weeks has to stop,” former Belgian premier Charles Michel says.

“Further escalation must be avoided at all cost,” he adds, hours after a US strike killed Iranian covert force commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

— AFP