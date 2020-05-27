EU unveils unprecedented 750 billion euro recovery plan

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen proposes a 750 billion euro post-virus recovery fund for Europe, but will have to win over skeptical member states to push it through.

The global coronavirus outbreak has already thrust the EU into its deepest ever recession, and Von der Leyen’s proposal will set out to help the worst affected countries.

If passed, the proposal would be the biggest EU stimulus package in history and could see Europe-wide taxes on plastics, carbon emissions and big tech — a major power boost for Brussels.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU economic affairs commissioner, hails the proposal as a “European breakthrough” that would “tackle an unprecedented crisis.”

The virus has killed more than 173,000 people in Europe and put its economy in a deep freeze, with businesses only slowly reopening and tight controls on borders still stifling travel and trade.

The plan comes following big pressure from Italy and Spain, Europe’s first victims of the outbreak and too burdened with heavy debts to alone rebuild their economies.

