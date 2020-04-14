The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Gantz, Netanyahu resume talks on forming ‘national emergency government’
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu are now meeting for talks on forming a “national emergency government,” their parties say in a joint statement.
The two are being accompanied by their respective negotiations teams.
The meeting comes after the parties reported “major progress” following talks last night at the Prime Minister’s Residence between Netanyahu and Gantz.
Ya’alon hits out at former ally Gantz over coalition talks with Netanyahu
Yesh Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya’alon hits out at his former ally Benny Gantz over the Blue and White party’s coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
“The president of the state refrained from imposing the formation of a government on a defendant with three severe indictments. The defendant Netanyahu fears (justly) the High Court of Justice, which will prevent a defendant from forming a government,” Ya’alon writes on Twitter.
He is referring to Netanyahu’s reported concerns that the High Court may rule that a lawmaker under indictment cannot be tasked with assembling a government. The court rejected a petition on the matter Sunday, saying it was premature, but that it could be refiled if Netanyahu is handed the mandate to form a government.
Reports have said Netanyahu is seeking legal guarantees that Gantz could not take over for him as prime minister if the High Court rules he cannot be tasked with assembling a coalition.
“Who is helping Netanyahu bypass the chief justice of the High Court? Benny Gantz! Who received the mandate to fight against corruption and strengthen the rule of law,” Ya’alon says.
He adds: “Not even the epidemic covers the embezzlement of trust and the shame.”
Number of virus cases in Israel up to 11,868; 117 dead
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 11,868, up 282 from the night before.
The Health Ministry also announces one more fatality from the virus, bringing the death toll to 117.
According to the ministry figures, 181 people are in serious condition, 136 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 168 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
So far, 2,000 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.
North Korea has fired suspected cruise missiles, South Korea says
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning.
It says South Korea’s military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
— AP
Sea of Galilee rises to highest level in 16 years
The Sea of Galilee rose 1.5 centimeters overnight to bring it to 208.985 meters below sea level, the highest it has been in 16 years.
India to extend nationwide virus lockdown to May 3
NEW DELHI — India’s nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says today.
The current three-week-old lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people had been scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.
“From the economic angle, we have paid a big price,” Modi says in a nationwide address. “But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable.”
— AFP
Hamas said demanding release of 250 prisoners for info on missing Israelis
Hamas has sent Israel a list of 250 Palestinian prisoners to release in exchange for information on two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers being held by the Gaza-ruling terror group, according to a Lebanese newspaper report.
The Al Akhbar daily says that a German mediator who was involved in the 2011 Shalit deal, which saw Israel release over 1,000 prisoners for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, was again mediating between the sides.
Army Radio quotes a Hamas source as saying the terror group will only return the Israelis it holds if Israel frees the Palestinians released in the Shalit deal who have since been rearrested.
Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli citizens Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are thought to have entered the Strip on their own accord, as well as the remains of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, IDF troops killed during the 2014 Gaza war.
