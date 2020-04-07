Health Ministry chief says 3,000 ventilators available

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says that Israel has secured enough ventilators to bring the country’s count of the machines up to 3,000.

A Knesset report last month said the country had just 1,437 spare ventilators, though the Health Ministry had disputed that number and said 2,864 spare ventilators were available.

There are currently over 100 Israelis in serious condition from the virus who are on ventilators.

“We managed to reach 3,000 available ventilators, and there will be more,” Bar Siman-Tov tells Army Radio.

He does not specify the source of the new ventilators.