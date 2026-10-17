IDF condemns ‘severe’ settler attack on European diplomats, says visit not coordinated with army

The Israeli military says it condemns the “severe” attack by settlers on European diplomats in the West Bank village of Taybeh today, while adding that the visit had not been coordinated with the army.

“The IDF strongly condemns the severe act of violence that took place in the area of Taybeh, during which diplomatic representatives were attacked by Israeli rioters,” the military says.

The army says police officers are now entering the area with IDF escort to collect evidence and take testimonies for an investigation.

“The consulate’s visit was not coordinated with the IDF,” the military says, while adding that “such coordination is important to prevent incidents of this kind.”

A preliminary probe by the army has found that no troops were present at the scene at the time of the attack.

A report of the attack was sent by an Israeli civilian who was accompanying the diplomats to a phone number of the military’s regional brigade, but the IDF says that the brigade’s operations room “is designated to receive reports from security personnel only, and not from civilians.”

“The operations room receives dozens of operational reports each day and responds only to authorized personnel, not civilians,” the military says, adding that “other designated channels are available for civilians to submit complaints.”

“All circumstances surrounding the incident will be examined,” the military adds.

#Breaking: European diplomats, including French and Polish representatives, who went to the West Bank to observe the olive harvest, have been violently assaulted by Israeli settlers. pic.twitter.com/i2jLVrTdDW — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) October 17, 2026