Iran says it is holding US Navy veteran Michael R. White

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman has warned that China’s influence in Israel must be monitored, as its investments could potentially threaten national security, Channel 10 reports.

During a lecture at Tel Aviv University, Argaman said Chinese involvement in infrastructure projects, including Tel Aviv’s light rail and the Haifa port, as well as in large companies, must be subjected to oversight.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli government has been considering new legislation to do just that. Recently, plans to sell the Phoenix Insurance Company to a Chinese firm were scuttled — with Argaman reportedly involved.

Israeli security bodies have also reportedly recommended — and in some cases ordered — that employees not use Chinese phones, fearing they could be used for nefarious purposes.