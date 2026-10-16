Israeli ambassador says PM has promised ’emphatically’ to curb settler violence

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter tells CNN that those carrying out violence in the West Bank must be held accountable for their actions.

Asked about the rioting earlier today during which a Washington Post journalist was kicked and beaten, Leiter says “those perpetrating the violence have to be brought to justice.”

He says if Israel “has not yet reached a passing grade on bringing Jewish vigilantes to justice then we’ve gotta do a better job, and I’m convinced that we are going to do it.”

Leiter says he has heard in government meetings the prime minister speak “emphatically about putting a stop to this.”

The photojournalist, Heidi Levine, says “Jewish terrorists” attacked her amid clashes with Palestinians at an olive grove, although the Prime Minister’s Office said it was still seeking to establish who was responsible for the violence.

Asked about the health of his son, Neria, who was seriously wounded in a West Bank ramming attack last month, Leiter says: “We’ve reached that point where he’s not on a ventilator anymore, or a respirator. We’re very hopeful that he’ll be able to make a recovery, but the injury is very severe. Right now, he’s still in a deep coma.”