Japan reports two virus-linked deaths, urges public events canceled

Japan reports two more deaths linked to the coronavirus Wednesday as the government calls for organizers to reconsider holding major events in the coming weeks to limit the outbreak.

The news comes as dozens of passengers allowed off a virus-stricken cruise ship were reported to have developed symptoms including fever, and will be asked to be re-tested for the virus.

A Tokyo man in his 80s who tested positive for the infection died of pneumonia, the health ministry says.

He had not traveled to China recently and there was no sign he had contact with known infected individuals, it says in a statement.

Another elderly person in the Hokkaido region of northern Japan died of viral pneumonia, the ministry says.

“In light of the significant infection risks, we will ask that national sporting or cultural events that will attract large crowds be either cancelled, postponed or downsized for the next two weeks,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells a cabinet task force meeting on the outbreak.

