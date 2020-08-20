Likud, Blue and White slightly more optimistic elections can be avoided — TV

Senior Likud and Blue and White officials are expressing slightly more optimism that an agreement will be reached to prevent new elections, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the network, the sides are holding negotiations in an effort to solve the coalition crisis and it appears there’s still a chance of reaching a deal.

The report also says Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud is keen on pushing off the Monday night deadline to pass a state budget and hasn’t made serious efforts to try to put together a government without Blue and White.

The report comes shortly after Likud said Netanyahu spoke by phone with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White.

“Israeli citizens [need] a functioning government that is working to save their lives and livelihoods. If you accept the compromise offer, we can avoid elections. Let’s do everything to solve this today,” a statement from Likud quotes Netanyahu as saying.