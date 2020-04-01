The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Number of recovered up to 226
The Health Ministry tally reports that the number of recovered is up to 226, two more than a previous report.
118 people are in moderate condition, according to the release.
Coronavirus case tally up to 5,591, in major 24-hour jump
The Health Ministry has upped the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 5,591.
The tally shows 233 new cases confirmed since the night before and 760 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day jump seen yet.
97 people are in serious condition and 76 are on ventilators.
The report also ups the death toll to 21, but does not provide details.
Mobile testing centers to open in Rahat, Ashdod
Pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing centers are slated to open Wednesday in the cities of Ashdod and Rahat, according to media reports.
Rahat, a Bedouin city of 69,000 in the northern Negev, has seen only 4 confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry data, likely due to low testing rates in Arab communities.
In 2013, the city was the epicenter of a polio outbreak, leading to a major immunization campaign.
Ashdod, home to a large ultra-Orthodox community, is the country’s sixth largest city, but has seen less than 100 confirmed cases.
Plane had been moving between bases used by Iran before Syria attack — monitor
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, says a cargo plane had been shuttling between the Shayrat and T-4 air bases in central Syria before an alleged Israeli strike on the former, citing reliable sources.
Observers believe Shayrat to used by Iran as a forward base for bringing weapons into the country. T-4 had been seen as a main base for housing Iran-linked fighters and arms and has been allegedly attacked by Israel several times.
After a very long time noticeable activity can be seen at Al-Shayrat Airbase, #Homs, #Syria in the last month, a new building was constructed just North of one of the runways. I wonder if this was the target this evening?
Imagery courtesy of Planet Labs Inc. (@planetlabs) pic.twitter.com/OXs5sCRsIy
— Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) March 31, 2020
Number of deaths in US tops 4,000
The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 4,000, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths is 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday.
More than 40% of recorded deaths nationally were in New York state, the Johns Hopkins data showed. New York City alone has over 1,000 deaths.
On Tuesday the United States exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December before spreading worldwide.
The number of confirmed US cases has reached 189,510, the most in the world, though Italy and Spain have recorded more fatalities.
— AFP
Nine more first responders in DC sick with COVID-19
The District of Columbia has announced nine new COVID-19 infections among first responders.
The first day of “high-volume testing” for first responders revealed five new coronavirus cases among the fire department and EMS, bringing the total to 19. Four new cases were revealed for the Metropolitan Police Department, for a total of 13.
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters and EMS members remain quarantined. Washington has identified 504 positive cases, with nine deaths. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a stay-home order for Washington’s approximately 700,000 residents. Neighboring Maryland and Virginia have done the same.
— AP
Army chief does not have coronavirus — IDF
IDF chief Aviv Kohavi has tested negative for COVID-19, the army announces.
Kohavi and two other top generals entered quarantine on Tuesday after it was discovered that they had a meeting with someone who had the virus.
The IDF says Kohavi feels well and will remain in quarantine until the end of the week.
Test results for Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai and head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva have not yet been received.
