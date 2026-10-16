Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Voter turnout among diplomats abroad jumps 17 percentage points from 2022

By Tal Schneider Today, 4:37 pm
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Tal Schneider is a Political Correspondent at The Times of Israel

Israeli Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi casts her ballot at the Israeli Embassy in Lusaka, during early voting for Israel’s 26th Knesset elections, October 15, 2026. (Foreign Ministry)
Israeli Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi casts her ballot at the Israeli Embassy in Lusaka, during early voting for Israel’s 26th Knesset elections, October 15, 2026. (Foreign Ministry)

Early voting at Israeli diplomatic postings around the world wraps up, with turnout jumping significantly since the last national election.

Israel does not have absentee voting, except for official envoys and emissaries and their families.

A statement from the Central Elections Commission says that 86.7% of eligible voters cast their ballots, compared to 69.6% in 2022.

In total 4,218 Israelis voted this week at 101 polling stations in 99 embassies and consulates, the CEC says, kicking off in New Zealand and ending on the West Coast of the United States, with voting going on for approximately 30 hours.

The ballots will now be transferred to Israel to be counted in the national election slated for October 27.

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