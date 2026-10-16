Voter turnout among diplomats abroad jumps 17 percentage points from 2022

Early voting at Israeli diplomatic postings around the world wraps up, with turnout jumping significantly since the last national election.

Israel does not have absentee voting, except for official envoys and emissaries and their families.

A statement from the Central Elections Commission says that 86.7% of eligible voters cast their ballots, compared to 69.6% in 2022.

In total 4,218 Israelis voted this week at 101 polling stations in 99 embassies and consulates, the CEC says, kicking off in New Zealand and ending on the West Coast of the United States, with voting going on for approximately 30 hours.

The ballots will now be transferred to Israel to be counted in the national election slated for October 27.