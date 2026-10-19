Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Yashar warns broadcaster against airing Netanyahu campaign materials during soccer match

By Stav Levaton Today, 2:57 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a cafe in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, October 14, 2026. (Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a cafe in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, October 14, 2026. (Flash90)

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party sends a warning letter to Israel’s Sports Channel, demanding that it prevent the broadcast of electioneering during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected attendance at tonight’s soccer match between Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium.

The party argues that Netanyahu does not regularly attend soccer matches and that his planned appearance, just eight days before the October 27 election, suggests the visit is intended to promote his political campaign.

Yashar calls on the broadcaster to instruct its production teams to avoid airing any “speech, greeting or campaign segment” involving Netanyahu, and to prepare to cut away from such material in real time.

The party stresses that it is not seeking to prevent “legitimate news or sports coverage,” but rather to ensure that the broadcast is not used for electioneering.

Yashar demands written confirmation by 3 p.m. that the necessary instructions have been issued, warning that it may petition the Central Elections Committee for an injunction if it believes prohibited election campaigning is likely to be aired.

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