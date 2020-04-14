New York Jewish liberals launch new advocacy organization

WASHINGTON — Several New York Jewish leaders are creating a new political group to advocate for liberal causes at the city, state and national level, with an emphasis on combatting anti-Semitism and cultivating domestic support for Israel.

The organization, called New York Jewish Agenda, was created because the founders felt there was no lobbying arm that coordinates the advocacy of progressive Jewish priorities in New York — which is home to more than 1.75 million Jews.

“The genesis arose from a sense that there is a Jewish voice that exists widely throughout New York, but that is uncoordinated,” said Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in Manhattan, one of the group’s co-founders. “The mainstream liberal Jewish voice is not getting out into the public square in the way that it should.”

New York Jewish Agenda, which has not launched its website or social media accounts yet, was established by liberal rabbis and Democratic activists and politicians, including Kleinbaum, Rabbi Rachel Timoner of Brooklyn’s Congregation Beth Elohim, New York City Councilman Brad Lander, New York Congressman Jerry Nadler’s Chief of Staff Amy Rutkin and Matt Nosanchuck, the Democratic National Committee’s Director of Jewish Outreach.

The group has been two years in the making. It was not a reaction to dynamics of the 2020 presidential campaign, Kleinbaum said, in which there was a fissure between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and much of the pro-Israel establishment.

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist notably refused to attend the American Israel Public Affairs (AIPAC) conference last month, saying it provided a forum for bigotry.

“This is an idea that has been in the works for several years,” Kleinbaum said. “We are not partisan. We’re not going to be endorsing candidates.”

After the Monsey Hannukah stabbing attack last fall and a sharp increase in anti-Semitic incidents in New York, the founders were spurred to act quickly, she added.

Still, the group plans to lobby on behalf of a liberal voice that is supportive of Israel but not the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We’re seeking to exemplify a voice here in New York that is supportive of a democratic Israel, a two-state solution, a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Timoner said. “It’s more to bring together the Jews of New York who are supportive of Israel but who don’t necessarily support the policies of the current Israeli government.”

Most of group’s emphasis will be on local and domestic issues — which, it hopes, will distinguish it from other liberal Jewish advocacy organizations. J Street, for instance, focuses primarily on foreign policy, while the Jewish Democratic Council of America focuses mostly on Washington politics.

New York is not a small playing field for Jewish advocacy; it has the largest Jewish population in the United States.