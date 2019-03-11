Shin Bet nabs Palestinian suspected of 2016 settlement stabbing

The Shin Bet security service announced Monday that it had apprehended a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack that moderately injured a man in the Efrat settlement, south of Jerusalem, over two years ago.

The arrest of 27-year-old Ayman Muhammad Ali Fughara from the neighboring village of Jorat al-Sham’a took place last month, the Shin Bet said, adding that the suspect was affiliated with the Hamas terror group.

Using a knife that he had purchased in order to carry out the December 2016 attack, the security service said that Fughara approached 50-year-old Efrat resident Rafi Lisker from behind and stabbed him four times. Lisker had been on an evening stroll with his wife, who managed to flee to a home across the street to get help as her husband was being struck.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Lisker managed to keep a distance from the attacker and began screaming “terrorist,” leading Fughara to flee the scene. The suspect remained at large until February.

Investigative findings have been transferred to the IDF’s Military Advocate General in order to file an indictment against Fughara.

Responding to the arrest, the Efrat Local Council thanked the Shin Bet for “not giving up” in its search for the attacker. The town’s mayor, Oded Revivi, also praised Lisker for engaging the terrorist, even after being stabbed, in a manner that saved lives.