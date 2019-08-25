Lebanon PM blames Israel for drones, calls them ‘a threat to regional stability’

Live Now
home page
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Lebanon PM blames Israel for drones
BEIRUT — Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemns Israel for allegedly sending drones that fell over southern Beirut as a “blatant attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty.”
“This new aggression… forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension,” he says in a statement.
Hariri also charges that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.
— AFP
read more:
comments