Lebanon PM blames Israel for drones, calls them ‘a threat to regional stability’
search
home page
Live Now

Lebanon PM blames Israel for drones, calls them ‘a threat to regional stability’

Saad Hariri condemns UAVs that went down in Beirut as ‘a blatant attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty,’ says they violate UN resolution ending Second Lebanon War

By TOI staff Today, 2:14 pm 0 Edit
A Lebanese army soldier walks past military intelligence forensic investigators inspecting the scene where two drones came down in the vicinity of a media center of Hezbollah terror group earlier in the day, in the south of the capital Beirut, on August 25, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
A Lebanese army soldier walks past military intelligence forensic investigators inspecting the scene where two drones came down in the vicinity of a media center of Hezbollah terror group earlier in the day, in the south of the capital Beirut, on August 25, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

2:15 pm

Lebanon PM blames Israel for drones

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemns Israel for allegedly sending drones that fell over southern Beirut as a “blatant attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

“This new aggression… forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension,” he says in a statement.

Hariri also charges that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

— AFP

read more:
comments