PM: Any state that allows its turf to be used to attack Israel will bear consequences

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the Golan Heights with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi after Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria to foil an Iranian attack using kamikaze drones.

“We revealed that Iran’s Quds Force sent a special unit of Shiite operatives to Syria to kill Israelis in the Golan [Heights] using explosive drones,” the prime minister says.

Thanks to the IDF’s “perfect” operative and intelligence work, Netanyahu says, Israel was able to preempt the Iranian attack plans.

“We will expose every Iranian attempt to attack us and every attempt it makes to hide behind one excuse or another,” he says.

In a warning to Syria, Netanyahu says that Israel will hold responsible any country that allows its territory to be used to attack the Jewish state.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on Israel from any country in the area. Any country that allows its territory to be used for attacks against Israel will bear the consequences. I stress: The state will bear the consequences,” he says.