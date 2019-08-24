Hezbollah chief calls Israeli drones in Lebanon a ‘clear aggression’

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group addresses the crashing of two allegedly Israeli drones in Beirut early this morning.

“What happened last night was very dangerous,” Hassan Nasrallah says in a televised speech.

One of the UAVs exploded in the air outside Hezbollah offices, causing damage to the building. A second crashed nearby and was retrieved by the terror group.

Nasrallah denies that Hezbollah downed the drone, saying youth threw rocks at as it flew at building level, causing it fall.

The Hezbollah chief says the drones were “a violation of the rules of engagement” that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War between his terror group and Israel.

“This is the first act of aggression since August 14, 2006…. This is clear aggression,” he says.

— with Adam Rasgon