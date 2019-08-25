Lebanon PM blames Israel for drones

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemns Israel for allegedly sending drones that fell over southern Beirut as a “blatant attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

“This new aggression… forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension,” he says in a statement.

Hariri also charges that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

— AFP