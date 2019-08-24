Nasrallah on reported Israeli strikes in Iraq: We won’t allow that in Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah comments on a series of recent strikes in Iraq on sites linked to Iranian-backed militias that have been attributed to Israel.

“There is a scenario in Iraq that started several weeks ago. PMF storage facilities in different provinces,” Nasrallah says in a televised speech, referring to the Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary.

“Okay, there was the first explosion, the second explosion, third explosion, the fourth explosion with Israeli insinuations that it takes responsibility and is proud of it because [Prime Minister] Netanyahu needs to say that now,” he continues.

“This is the approach that Iraqis are dealing with….As for as us in Lebanon, we will not allow for this type of approach. It is not permissible… We will do everything to prevent such an approach. Everything that prevents such an approach, we will do.”

