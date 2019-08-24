IDF releases video of attempted explosive drone launch by pro-Iran operatives

The Israeli military releases footage of what it says was an attempt by pro-Iranian operatives to launch an explosives-laden drone into northern Israel from Syria last Thurday.

In the footage, four men can be seen carrying the craft as they walk through fields.

The IDF says the footage was filmed by a field intelligence unit along the border on the night of August 22. According to the military, the men were walking around the Syrian town of Erneh, across from the Israeli Golan Heights.

The IDF says it foiled the attempt to launch the drone, but declines to say precisely how. The military’s Arabic-language spokesman says in a tweet that the army “confused” the pro-Iranian operatives, which appears to indicate that a form of electronic warfare was used.

— Judah Ari Gross