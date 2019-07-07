Macron: France won’t trigger process to snap back sanctions on Iran

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says it is aware of Iran saying it will break the 2015 nuclear deal’s limit on uranium enrichment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that its inspectors in Iran will report to its Vienna headquarters “as soon as they verify the announced development.”

It does not elaborate.

Iranian officials announced earlier that the country is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the deal. Earlier this month, Iran increased its stockpile of low-enriched uranium beyond the cap set by the deal.

Iran’s moves have come in response to sweeping US sanctions, imposed after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal a year ago.

— AP