IDF probe finds officer killed in Gaza undercover op was shot by friendly fire

The IDF special forces officer who was killed during an intelligence-gathering operation in the Gaza Strip last year was shot by friendly fire when the mission went awry, according to an initial army investigation.

Many of the details of the covert mission remain classified, but the results of the probe say that Lt. Col. Mem was shot by a fellow undercover Israeli operative in a fierce exchange of fire with Hamas gunmen who discovered their identity.

The probe revealed a series of errors and gaps in the execution of the November 11 operation in Khan Younis that led to the Israelis being exposed Hamas security forces.