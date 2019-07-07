The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
UN nuclear agency to verify Iran enrichment announcement
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says it is aware of Iran saying it will break the 2015 nuclear deal’s limit on uranium enrichment.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says that its inspectors in Iran will report to its Vienna headquarters “as soon as they verify the announced development.”
It does not elaborate.
Iranian officials announced earlier that the country is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the deal. Earlier this month, Iran increased its stockpile of low-enriched uranium beyond the cap set by the deal.
Iran’s moves have come in response to sweeping US sanctions, imposed after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal a year ago.
— AP
Macron: Iran uranium announcement ‘violation’ of 2015 deal
French President Emmanuel Macron condemns Iran’s decision to “violate” the terms of the nuclear deal by enriching uranium above limits laid out in the agreement.
An official from Macron’s party tells the Reuters news agency the French government remains committed to a July 15 deadline to resume dialogue between the parties.
Yesterday, Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of his “strong concern” over the risk of weakening the nuclear agreement during a telephone call, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.
The diplomatic chiefs of Britain, France, Germany and the EU have also said they are “extremely concerned” by Iran’s decision to breach some of its commitments.
Netanyahu calls Iran plan to breach uranium cap ‘dangerous step’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Iran’s announcement that it would breach the uranium enrichment cap set by an endangered nuclear deal a “very dangerous step”
“This measure is a very dangerous step, and I call on my friends, leaders of France, Britain, Germany: You signed the deal and said the moment they’d take this measure, harsh sanctions would be imposed,” Netanyahu says at the start of a cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu says that enriching uranium to such levels has only one purpose — to create atomic bombs, and calls on world powers to impose the “snapback sanctions” on Iran after it crossed the uranium threshold laid out in the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.
— Agencies
