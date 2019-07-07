The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
UK says Iran must ‘stop and reverse’ plan to breach nuclear deal
Britain is urging Iran to “immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations,” hours after Tehran threatened to abandon a landmark nuclear agreement in 60 days.
“While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations,” the British Foreign Office says in a statement.
“We are coordinating with other JCPoA participants regarding the next steps under the terms of the deal,” it adds, referring to the 2015 deal struck between Iran and six world powers including Britain.
Left-wing activist Jonathan Pollack attacked outside his Tel Aviv home
Left-wing activist Jonathan Pollack was assaulted outside his home in Tel Aviv in what the B’Tselem human rights organization says is likely a politically motivated attack.
A B’Tselem activist says one of the two assailants pulled a knife and cut Pollack in the face and arms. During the attack, the men reportedly cursed at Pollack and called him a leftist.
Anti-occupation activist Jonathan Pollak was just assaulted by two men in Tel Aviv. One pulled out a knife and inflicted shallow injuries to his face & arms. This was clearly politically motivated. My guess: result of far right group @adkanorg incitement campaign against Pollak. pic.twitter.com/Ws3PpviYNL
— Sarit Michaeli (@saritm0) July 7, 2019
Germany ‘extremely concerned’ by Iran move
Germany says it is “extremely concerned” about Iran’s announcement that it will break the limit on uranium enrichment set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The foreign ministry says in a statement that it is awaiting further information from the UN atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, after Iranian officials announced Tehran is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the deal.
Earlier this month, Iran increased its stockpile of low-enriched uranium beyond the cap set by the deal.
The ministry called for Iran “to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments.” It said it is in contact with remaining parties to the deal regarding the next steps to try keep Iran within its terms.
The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal a year ago.
— AP
Iran denies tanker detained by UK was headed to Syria
Iran denies that an oil tanker detained by Britain in Gibraltar was carrying crude to Syria, which would put it in violation of EU sanctions.
“The tanker was carrying Iran’s oil… Contrary to what the British government claims, its destination was not Syria,” says Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at a press conference in Tehran.
“The port named in Syria does not even have the capacity for such a supertanker to dock. Its destination was somewhere else,” he adds.
The 330-meter (1,000-feet) Grace 1, capable of carrying 2 million oil barrels, was halted in the early hours of Thursday by police and customs agencies in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on Spain’s southern tip at the western entrance to the Mediterranean. The ship was detained 2.5 miles (four kilometers) south of Gibraltar in what it considers British waters, although Spain, which lays claim to the territory, says they are Spanish.
Araghchi said the tanker was crossing the Strait of Gibraltar because its “high capacity” meant “it was not possible for it to pass through the Suez Canal.”
He insists the tanker was intercepted in international waters and accused Britain’s Royal Navy of committing “maritime piracy.”
The tanker’s detention came at a sensitive time in Iran-EU ties as the bloc mulls how to respond to Tehran breaching the uranium enrichment limit it agreed to in the troubled 2015 nuclear deal.
— AFP
Iraqi forces begin operation against IS along Syrian border
Iraq’s security and paramilitary forces begin a military operation along the border with Syria aimed at clearing the area of Islamic State group militants, the military says in a statement.
Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists have turned into an insurgency and have carried out deadly attacks in the country.
The military says the operation that began at sunrise is being carried out by Iraqi troops and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces that largely consist of Iran-backed militias.
It says the operation will last several days and was the first phase of the Will of Victory Operation securing the western province of Anbar and the central and northern regions of Salahuddin and Nineveh.
“We press on the hands of our heroic forces that will achieve victory with the will of its heroes against the gangs of Daesh,” says Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi using an Arabic acronym to refer to IS. “May God protect you and make you victorious.”
IS once held large parts of Syria and Iraq where it declared a caliphate in 2014. The extremists lost in March the last territory they controlled in Syria.
— AP
Ashkelon woman injured in May rocket attack dies of injuries
An Ashkelon woman who was badly injured while running to a bomb shelter during the last major violent flareup in the Gaza Strip has died of her injuries.
The Barzilai Hospital says 89-year-old Rivkah Jamil sustained serious back injuries in a fall while running to a bomb shelter during a May rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.
Jamil’s death brings the total number of Israeli casualties from the mid-May flareup that saw hundreds of rockets fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Stip to five.
Macron says Paris won’t trigger process to re-impose Iran sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says Paris would not seek to trigger the nuclear deal’s so-called dispute resolution mechanism, which sets off a series of negotiations that could end with reimposed UN sanctions on Iran within 65 days.
“It’s not an option at this moment,” a source in Macron’s office tells Reuters.
UN nuclear agency to verify Iran enrichment announcement
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says it is aware of Iran saying it will break the 2015 nuclear deal’s limit on uranium enrichment.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says that its inspectors in Iran will report to its Vienna headquarters “as soon as they verify the announced development.”
It does not elaborate.
Iranian officials announced earlier that the country is ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the deal. Earlier this month, Iran increased its stockpile of low-enriched uranium beyond the cap set by the deal.
Iran’s moves have come in response to sweeping US sanctions, imposed after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal a year ago.
— AP
Macron: Iran uranium announcement ‘violation’ of 2015 deal
French President Emmanuel Macron condemns Iran’s decision to “violate” the terms of the nuclear deal by enriching uranium above limits laid out in the agreement.
An official from Macron’s party tells the Reuters news agency the French government remains committed to a July 15 deadline to resume dialogue between the parties.
Yesterday, Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of his “strong concern” over the risk of weakening the nuclear agreement during a telephone call, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.
The diplomatic chiefs of Britain, France, Germany and the EU have also said they are “extremely concerned” by Iran’s decision to breach some of its commitments.
Netanyahu calls Iran plan to breach uranium cap ‘dangerous step’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Iran’s announcement that it would breach the uranium enrichment cap set by an endangered nuclear deal a “very dangerous step”
“This measure is a very dangerous step, and I call on my friends, leaders of France, Britain, Germany: You signed the deal and said the moment they’d take this measure, harsh sanctions would be imposed,” Netanyahu says at the start of a cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu says that enriching uranium to such levels has only one purpose — to create atomic bombs, and calls on world powers to impose the “snapback sanctions” on Iran after it crossed the uranium threshold laid out in the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.
— Agencies
