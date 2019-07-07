Parents demand greater oversight after daycare worker indicted for abuse

Parents across the country are protesting against the Education Ministry following the indictment of a daycare worker accused of physically abusing dozens of toddlers under her care.

At over a dozen cities across Israel, protesters take to the streets to demand increased oversight of early education centers, including mandatory background checks for all child care-workers, and harsher punishments in cases of negligence or abuse.

פרשת "הגננת המתעללת" | החלה הפגנת ההורים מול בית ראש הממשלה – הקוראת להחמיר את הענישה על התעללות בילדים ולהגביר את הפיקוח על הגנים pic.twitter.com/MwFmAElbJf — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 7, 2019

At a protest in Afula, parents are holding signs reading: “We the people demand justice for our children!”