Bennett says he’ll oppose immunity legislation for PM if elected in September

After Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports that he had demanded a commitment to passing new immunity legislation as a condition for joining the government, New Right chairman Naftali Bennett says that if he is part of the next government coalition, he will oppose legislation that would shield the prime minister from prosecution.

“My position is — we oppose any law that is personal and directed at one specific individual,” he tells an Israel Democracy Institute conference on the ultra-Orthodox conscription law when the question was sprung on him by the moderator.

“But,” Bennett continues, “in general, I do support expanding the immunity laws for future prime ministers. Anything, personal, however, will be opposed by us.”

— Raoul Wootliff