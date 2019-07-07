Netanyahu calls Iran plan to breach uranium cap ‘dangerous step’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Iran’s announcement that it would breach the uranium enrichment cap set by an endangered nuclear deal a “very dangerous step”

“This measure is a very dangerous step, and I call on my friends, leaders of France, Britain, Germany: You signed the deal and said the moment they’d take this measure, harsh sanctions would be imposed,” Netanyahu says at the start of a cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu says that enriching uranium to such levels has only one purpose — to create atomic bombs, and calls on world powers to impose the “snapback sanctions” on Iran after it crossed the uranium threshold laid out in the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.

— Agencies