Ashkelon woman injured in May rocket attack dies of injuries

An Ashkelon woman who was badly injured while running to a bomb shelter during the last major violent flareup in the Gaza Strip has died of her injuries.

The Barzilai Hospital says 89-year-old Rivkah Jamil sustained serious back injuries in a fall while running to a bomb shelter during a May rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.

Jamil’s death brings the total number of Israeli casualties from the mid-May flareup that saw hundreds of rockets fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Stip to five.