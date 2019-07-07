Barak finalizing deal with ex-head of settlement watchdog — report

Former prime minister Ehud Barak is finalizing an agreement with the ex-leader of the Peace Now settlement watchdog, Avi Buskila, to join his new party ahead of the September elections, according to Channel 13 news.

The TV station says that Barak and Buskila will announce the new addition to the newly-formed Israel Democratic Party in the coming days.

Buskila, who lost the leadership race for the Meretz party last year, is currently eighth on the left-wing party’s Knesset slate.