Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Doctor aboard hijacked flydubai plane recalls treating badly wounded pilot

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 10:54 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Dr. Shota Musayev after landing at Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Sharon Wrobel/Times of Israel)
Dr. Shota Musayev after landing at Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Sharon Wrobel/Times of Israel)

Israeli dentist Dr. Shota Musayev says he was one of the passengers who rushed to the cockpit when he realized that something was wrong on the plane.

“When I heard screaming, after 10 seconds I ran — I didn’t wait,” Musayev tells The Times of Israel upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. “When I came into the cockpit, the pilot was in real bad shape, with heavy bleeding, particularly from his head.”

“I was the only doctor on the plane, and eventually I managed to stop the bleeding and stabilize his blood pressure,” he says.

Musayev, who was traveling back from China, says he provided emergency medical treatment to the badly wounded 39-year-old pilot, which he believes helped save his life.

“These were very hard moments, but together with a few brave people on the plane, we managed to avert a situation that was very close to a disaster,” he recounts. “Now I just want to go home and hug my children.”

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