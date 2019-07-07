Europeans consider urgent meeting on Iran deal

The European Union says parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are discussing a possible emergency meeting after Iran’s announcement that it will overstep the accord’s limit on uranium enrichment.

EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says that the bloc is “extremely concerned” about Iran’s decision to ramp up enrichment beyond the 3.67 percent limit. She says the EU has warned Iran against such moves.

Amid growing tensions in the region, she tells The Associated Press that the EU is in contact with other parties to the accord to discuss next steps, “including a joint commission.”

The agreement’s joint commission brings together officials from the participating nations — Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, China and the EU. The US pulled out of the accord last year.

The commission normally meets once a quarter, and its last regular meeting was in late June.

— AP