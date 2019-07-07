Fire breaks out adjacent to anti-child abuse protest in Tel Aviv

A large fire breaks out at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Junction, adjacent to where thousands of protesters are gathered to demand greater oversight of daycare centers in Israel.

Firefighters are at the scene and police are investigating the source of the blaze.

מחאת ההורים: שריפה פרצה בצומת עזריאלי, האזור חסום לתנועה pic.twitter.com/v3NK3lCIkm — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 7, 2019

Some 10,000 people are protesting at the junction amid outrage over abuse of kids by caregivers after a manager at a private kindergarten was charged with harming kids under her care.

Major roads in the area — including Kaplan, Ibn Gvirol and Menachem Begin — are blocked by the protests. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.