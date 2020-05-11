Mild earthquake shakes Beit Shean

Rome has been hit by a mild earthquake but there have been no immediate reports of damage, emergency services say.

Firefighters say they received numerous inquiries from people after the tremor, estimated at 3.3 magnitude by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, struck shortly after 5 a.m.

Rome is not directly situated in a zone of strong seismic activity, but stronger earthquakes in the neighbouring Abruzzi region have often been felt in the Italian capital.

On April 6, 2009, a quake hit the medieval town of L’Aquila and the surrounding region, killing more than 300 people.

— AFP