Mild earthquake shakes Beit Shean

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Mild earthquake shakes Rome
Rome has been hit by a mild earthquake but there have been no immediate reports of damage, emergency services say.
Firefighters say they received numerous inquiries from people after the tremor, estimated at 3.3 magnitude by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, struck shortly after 5 a.m.
Rome is not directly situated in a zone of strong seismic activity, but stronger earthquakes in the neighbouring Abruzzi region have often been felt in the Italian capital.
On April 6, 2009, a quake hit the medieval town of L’Aquila and the surrounding region, killing more than 300 people.
— AFP
Minor quake centered in Jordan felt in Beit Shean
A minor tremor is felt in Beit Shean in the Jordan Valley after a 3.5-magnitude quake centered in Jordan, around 14 kilometers north of the town, the Geological Survey of Israel says.
No injuries or damage are reported.
The quake comes after a 3.6-magnitude tremor in southern Israe exactly a month ago.
Minor quakes have rattled parts of Israel in recent years.
Israel is situated along the Syrian-African rift, a tear in the earth’s crust running the length of the border separating Israel and Jordan, and which is part of the Great Rift Valley, which extends from northern Syria to Mozambique.
The last major earthquake to hit the region was in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured 700 more.
South Korea reports highest coronavirus count in a month
South Korea reports the highest number of cases of coronavirus in more than a month following an outbreak of infections in a Seoul nightlife district.
The country has been considered a model in the fight against the virus after suppressing a major outbreak in February
South Korea reports 35 new cases today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive people to 10,909, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea had eased restrictions but this weekend, Seoul, the neighboring province of Gyeonggi and the nearby town of Incheon ordered the closure of clubs and bars, as authorities fear a second wave of infections.
— AFP
Saudi Arabia triples VAT, suspends handouts in virus led austerity drive
Saudi Arabia’s finance minister says the kingdom will triple its Value Added Tax (VAT) and halt monthly handout payments to citizens in new austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.
The measures, which could stir public resentment with the cost of living rising, come as the petro-state steps up emergency plans to slash government spending to deal with the twin economic blow.
“It has been decided the cost of living allowance will be halted from June 2020 and VAT will be raised from 5 percent to 15 percent from July 1,” Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan says in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Jadaan insists the measures are necessary to shore up state finances amid a “sharp decline” in oil revenue as the coronavirus pandemic saps global demand for crude.
— AFP
comments