WATCH: Meron Lag B’Omer bonfire ceremony

The Lag B’Omer bonfire ceremony at Mount Meron will be kicking off shortly. Watch it here!

The holiday usually sees hundreds of thousands of Israelis throng the Galilee site, famed as the burial place of the famed 2nd century CE sage and mystic Rabbi Shimon Bar Yohai. Children and teenagers across the country also celebrate the holiday with local bonfires, which have been banned this year due to the coronavirus.

Entry to Mount Meron is prohibited, though exceptions will be made for residents and workers of the northern town surrounding the gravesite. The town of Meron will be reopened on May 13, but the site will remain closed to visitors through the weekend, until May 17.

The regulations approved by the cabinet last week permitted the religious affairs minister to sign off on a special dispensation for three Lag B’Omer celebrations at Meron for prominent rabbis, with the lightings staggered and each gathering capped at 50 participants. It said these events must ensure fair participation, including equal representation of women and men.