Health Ministry announces reopening of fertility clinics

Economy Minister Eli Cohen calls for restaurants to be allowed to open 10 days earlier than the May 31 date set by the government. Cohen says that in light of the continued decline in new coronavirus infections, the timetable for reopening the economy should be brought forward.

“Now that we are seeing an infection rate of just 30-40 people a day, we want to push ahead and get people back to work,” he tells Channel 12.

“In light of the positive data that we are seeing, we are pushing to accelerate the reopening of the economy. We are in control of the health situation and if there is another outbreak, the health system is better prepared.”