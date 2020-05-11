China trialing temperature bracelets as Beijing middle schools students back in class

Temperature-monitoring bracelets that alert an app if a student has a fever are being trialed at Beijing schools today.

The bracelets were rolled out in five Beijing districts for the first classes for middle school students in months.

The bands provide real-time temperature data that can be monitored by schools and parents via an app, the Beijing Daily reports.

“The bracelet is similar to a normal fitness tracker… We recommend that students wear them 24 hours a day,” one unnamed teacher tells the Beijing Daily.

If a student’s temperature rises above 37.2 degrees, the bracelet will prompt their teacher to alert the police, the state-run Beijing News says.

— AFP