China trialing temperature bracelets as Beijing middle schools students back in class
Temperature-monitoring bracelets that alert an app if a student has a fever are being trialed at Beijing schools today.
The bracelets were rolled out in five Beijing districts for the first classes for middle school students in months.
The bands provide real-time temperature data that can be monitored by schools and parents via an app, the Beijing Daily reports.
“The bracelet is similar to a normal fitness tracker… We recommend that students wear them 24 hours a day,” one unnamed teacher tells the Beijing Daily.
If a student’s temperature rises above 37.2 degrees, the bracelet will prompt their teacher to alert the police, the state-run Beijing News says.
— AFP
Just 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed overnight
The Health Ministry reports one overnight COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 254.
Fifteen news cases of the virus are confirmed since last night’s tally, bringing the total cumulative tally to 16,492.
Seventy-three people are in serious conditions; of those, 64 are on respiratory ventilation.
The number of active cases continues to decline, falling overnight by 47 to 4,690.
Iran confirms 19 dead in friendly fire incident
Iran’s Navy confirms that 19 soldiers were killed in a friendly fire incident between two navy ships in the Persian Gulf earlier today and 15 more were injured.
The incident occurred in the waters of the Jask Port in southern Iran, a statement says.
The Fars news agency reports that the damaged ship is the “Kenarak logistical vessel.”
According to Fars, the vessel is armed with a 20mm-caliber cannon and 4 Nour Anti-Ship Cruise missile launchers.
The ship is also used for naval surveillance and reconnaissance missions as it has also been equipped with mine-laying capability and drone launchers, Fars reports.
#Iranian Navy reports accident during military drill https://t.co/SjY7UYtJXR pic.twitter.com/Yb2UXriWji
— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 11, 2020
Israir CEO says trial resumption of flights by June
Israir Airlines CEO Uri Sirkis tells Channel 12 the airline expects to launch a trial resumption of flights from Ben Gurion Airport by the beginning of June and possibly as early as late May.
“The program will allow passengers to go on vacation in a ‘monitored’ fashion,” says Sirkis, adding that the flights will be to Rhodes and Cyprus.
“The pilot program will continue until mid-June and if it’s successful, skies will gradually be reopened,” he continues.
Sirkis cautions that flights will only be between certain countries, dependent on authorizations by health and aviation authorities, and adds that passenger volume for this summer is expected to be down by 60-70 percent compared to last summer.
Health Ministry announces reopening of fertility clinics
The Health Ministry announces the reopening of fertility clinics and a resumption of treatments after they were suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry says that for the moment, treatments will only be available for women who do not have any preexisting medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung diseases, immune system deficiencies or cardiac conditions, all of which are risk factors for coronavirus.
Economy minister calls for opening restaurants and cafes
Economy Minister Eli Cohen calls for restaurants to be allowed to open 10 days earlier than the May 31 date set by the government. Cohen says that in light of the continued decline in new coronavirus infections, the timetable for reopening the economy should be brought forward.
“Now that we are seeing an infection rate of just 30-40 people a day, we want to push ahead and get people back to work,” he tells Channel 12.
“In light of the positive data that we are seeing, we are pushing to accelerate the reopening of the economy. We are in control of the health situation and if there is another outbreak, the health system is better prepared.”
Mild earthquake shakes Rome
Rome has been hit by a mild earthquake but there have been no immediate reports of damage, emergency services say.
Firefighters say they received numerous inquiries from people after the tremor, estimated at 3.3 magnitude by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, struck shortly after 5 a.m.
Rome is not directly situated in a zone of strong seismic activity, but stronger earthquakes in the neighbouring Abruzzi region have often been felt in the Italian capital.
On April 6, 2009, a quake hit the medieval town of L’Aquila and the surrounding region, killing more than 300 people.
— AFP
Minor quake centered in Jordan felt in Beit Shean
A minor tremor is felt in Beit Shean in the Jordan Valley after a 3.5-magnitude quake centered in Jordan, around 14 kilometers north of the town, the Geological Survey of Israel says.
No injuries or damage are reported.
The quake comes after a 3.6-magnitude tremor in southern Israe exactly a month ago.
Minor quakes have rattled parts of Israel in recent years.
Israel is situated along the Syrian-African rift, a tear in the earth’s crust running the length of the border separating Israel and Jordan, and which is part of the Great Rift Valley, which extends from northern Syria to Mozambique.
The last major earthquake to hit the region was in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured 700 more.
South Korea reports highest coronavirus count in a month
South Korea reports the highest number of cases of coronavirus in more than a month following an outbreak of infections in a Seoul nightlife district.
The country has been considered a model in the fight against the virus after suppressing a major outbreak in February
South Korea reports 35 new cases today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive people to 10,909, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea had eased restrictions but this weekend, Seoul, the neighboring province of Gyeonggi and the nearby town of Incheon ordered the closure of clubs and bars, as authorities fear a second wave of infections.
— AFP
Saudi Arabia triples VAT, suspends handouts in virus led austerity drive
Saudi Arabia’s finance minister says the kingdom will triple its Value Added Tax (VAT) and halt monthly handout payments to citizens in new austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.
The measures, which could stir public resentment with the cost of living rising, come as the petro-state steps up emergency plans to slash government spending to deal with the twin economic blow.
“It has been decided the cost of living allowance will be halted from June 2020 and VAT will be raised from 5 percent to 15 percent from July 1,” Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan says in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Jadaan insists the measures are necessary to shore up state finances amid a “sharp decline” in oil revenue as the coronavirus pandemic saps global demand for crude.
— AFP
