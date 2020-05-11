West Wing visitors, staff need to wear masks

The United States and Iran are clashing over the prospect of a prisoner swap, with a US official mockingly urging the adversary to send a plane to repatriate its citizens.

An Iranian government spokesman said Sunday that Tehran had offered “some time ago” to exchange all Iranian and US prisoners, but was waiting for a response from the United States.

He received a reply of sorts today via social media as Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy homeland security secretary, insisted that the United States had been trying to send back Iranian nationals.

“We have 11 of your citizens who are illegal aliens who we have been trying to return to your country,” tweets Cuccinelli, who is known for his hardline views against immigration.

“You suddenly SAY you want them back, so how about you send a charter plane over and we’ll return all 11 at once?” he writes, attacking the credibility of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi hits back on Twitter, noting that Zarif has been publicly proposing a prisoner swap since September 2018, and tells Cuccinelli: “Stop talking rubbish!”

“Your regime has reacted callously and risked their lives. (The world) is watching your action, not your word. Let our citizens go!”

Cuccinelli charges that the United States has been trying to send back Sirous Asgari, an Iranian scientist acquitted in November on US charges that he stole secrets while on an academic visit to Ohio.

The Iranian foreign ministry says that Asgari contracted COVID-19 while in US custody.

Asgari told The Guardian in March that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was keeping him in a detention center in Louisiana without basic sanitation and refusing to let him return to Iran despite his exoneration.

The State Department has been more cautious about Iranian statements that the two nations, both hard hit by the coronavirus, are moving ahead on a prisoner swap.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanks the efforts of Switzerland, which represents US interest in Iran, in the absence of diplomatic relations, during a phone call with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

