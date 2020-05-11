March Consumer Confidence Index slumps

The Central Bureau of Statistics reports that Israel’s Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply from -6% at the end of February to -22% at the end of March.

The CBS report notes declines in three of the four parameters on which the index is based.

The expected state of household economies drops to -15% from -5% in February. The expected state of the Israeli economy drops from -16% to -45%, while the intention of individuals to make large purchases compared to last year drops from -9% to -21%.

The levels of confidence are the lowest since 2013.