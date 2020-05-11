The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
South Korea reports highest coronavirus count in a month
South Korea reports the highest number of cases of coronavirus in more than a month following an outbreak of infections in a Seoul nightlife district.
The country has been considered a model in the fight against the virus after suppressing a major outbreak in February
South Korea reports 35 new cases today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive people to 10,909, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea had eased restrictions but this weekend, Seoul, the neighboring province of Gyeonggi and the nearby town of Incheon ordered the closure of clubs and bars, as authorities fear a second wave of infections.
— AFP
Saudi Arabia triples VAT, suspends handouts in virus led austerity drive
Saudi Arabia’s finance minister says the kingdom will triple its Value Added Tax (VAT) and halt monthly handout payments to citizens in new austerity measures amid record low oil prices and a coronavirus-led economic slump.
The measures, which could stir public resentment with the cost of living rising, come as the petro-state steps up emergency plans to slash government spending to deal with the twin economic blow.
“It has been decided the cost of living allowance will be halted from June 2020 and VAT will be raised from 5 percent to 15 percent from July 1,” Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan says in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.
Jadaan insists the measures are necessary to shore up state finances amid a “sharp decline” in oil revenue as the coronavirus pandemic saps global demand for crude.
— AFP
comments