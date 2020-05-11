224,000 Israelis get virus benefits, Tax Authority says

The Tax Authority says 224,000 self-employed Israelis have filed and been approved for a benefit of up to NIS 10,500 ($2,983) for loss of income due to the coronavirus closure.

Of those, 147,000 have been found eligible for both second and third monthly payments from a government funded aid package.

The benefits are given to self-employed persons with a yearly take-in of no more than NIS 300,000 and come in addition to a first payment for the month of March of between NIS 700 to NIS 3,025.

So far, 210,000 people have been found eligible for the first payment.