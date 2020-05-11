Education Ministry announces plan to return 4th through 10th graders to school

Fourth through 10th grade students will return to school this Sunday, in a limited format, the Education Ministry announces.

Fourth through sixth graders will return to school for five to six hours a week, and seventh through 10th graders will return for two to three days per week.

The plan will result in all students returning to school in some capacity, as grades one through three, 11, and 12 returned last week.

According to the Education Ministry announcement, classes for grades 4-12 will not exceed 20 students.

Fourth through sixth graders will attend school on Fridays, or alternatively in the afternoon, and after first through third graders have left the campus.

Tenth graders will return for two days a week, and 7th through 9th graders will spend three days at middle schools and two days a week at campuses for grades one through eight are combined.

Middle school and high school campuses will not exceed more than 60 students at a time.

In addition, students will be required to wear masks if they cannot keep two meters apart from one another.