Syria’s Sharaa slams Israeli attacks, says peace available to those who wish to live in peace

Speaking at the United Nations, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa indicates that Israel can have peace with Syria if it changes its approach.

After lambasting Israeli attacks against his country, Sharaa says, “The opportunity for peace and security is available to those who wish to live in peace, a just peace that maintains the rights of all.”

He says that while the world is accepting Syria back into the international community, “Israel is launching attacks against Syria.”

Sharaa says hundreds of Israeli airstrikes, detentions, and incursions are “at odds with the direction we see at the global level” and “reminiscent of an era we thought was long gone.”

Sharaa calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, which pushed into a buffer zone in Syria upon the fall of longtime dictator Bashar Assad in late 2024.

He insists that he will never give up Syria’s claim to the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War and annexed in 1981: “Any attempts that violate our sovereignty, violate international law, will be stopped. Golan will remain Syrian territory.”