Iran confirms 19 dead in friendly fire incident

Iran’s Navy confirms that 19 soldiers were killed in a friendly fire incident between two navy ships in the Persian Gulf earlier today and 15 more were injured.

The incident occurred in the waters of the Jask Port in southern Iran, a statement says.

The Fars news agency reports that the damaged ship is the “Kenarak logistical vessel.”

According to Fars, the vessel is armed with a 20mm-caliber cannon and 4 Nour Anti-Ship Cruise missile launchers.

The ship is also used for naval surveillance and reconnaissance missions as it has also been equipped with mine-laying capability and drone launchers, Fars reports.