Finance Ministry director Shai Babad announces plan to step down

Finance Ministry director Shai Babad announces his intention to step down after five years in the top post.

A statement from the Finance Ministry says Babad has notified incoming minister Israel Katz of the decision.

“At the request of Minister Katz, the two agreed that the date of [Babad’s] final day will be coordinated between the parties,” the statement reads.

In a statement of his own, Babad thanked outgoing Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who appointed him to the position in 2015.