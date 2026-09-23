Ambassador Leiter returning to Israel after son seriously hurt in ramming attack
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Ambassador Yechiel Leiter is on his way back to Israel, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.
Leiter’s son Neria, a reservist soldier, was seriously injured in a ramming attack earlier today in the West Bank.
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