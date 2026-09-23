Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Ambassador Leiter returning to Israel after son seriously hurt in ramming attack

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:47 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter is on his way back to Israel, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

Leiter’s son Neria, a reservist soldier, was seriously injured in a ramming attack earlier today in the West Bank.

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