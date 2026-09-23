Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Netanyahu: We’re ‘praying for a miracle’ for Amb. Leiter’s son, seriously hurt in West Bank attack

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:36 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he, his wife, and all of Israel “are praying for a miracle,” after Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter’s son Neria, a reservist soldier, was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank.

“Yechiel, my dear friend, we are all with you,” he writes on X.

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