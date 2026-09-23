Netanyahu: We’re ‘praying for a miracle’ for Amb. Leiter’s son, seriously hurt in West Bank attack
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he, his wife, and all of Israel “are praying for a miracle,” after Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter’s son Neria, a reservist soldier, was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank.
“Yechiel, my dear friend, we are all with you,” he writes on X.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here