Treasury calls for full reopening of kindergartens, citing loss of income to parents

Finance Ministry Director General Shai Babad calls on the Health Ministry to allow full opening of kindergartens in municipalities where there is a low caseload of coronavirus infections.

Babad says in towns, the decision should be made per neighborhood.

Kindergartens reopened earlier this week, but with caps on class sizes meaning that children are able to attend only half the week.

In a letter to the Health Ministry, Babad writes: “Parents are losing 2.5 work days per week, imperiling their employment stability and causing a monthly loss to the economy of approximately NIS 3.2 billion.”